Nakumatt not worried about relegation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30- Nakumatt FC head coach Anthony Mwangi is not worried about the club’s future in the Kenyan Premier League despite a run of 10 winless matches that culminated in their 2-1 home loss at the hands of Bandari FC on Sunday.

Nakumatt sit at the foot of the standings with a paltry seven points off 13 matches having won only once this season, beating Nzoia Sugar by a solitary goal in Bungoma on February 17.

“I am not worried at all that we might end up in relegation. We have only played 13 matches and there are 21 more games to go. We are only three points off safety and I am pretty sure things will stabilize soon,” the tactician told Capital Sport after their match against Bandari.

The club started the season slow following tough financial times, but a recent takeover by city politician Francis Mureithi breathed a new lease of life and they hope his coming will aid them back up the standings.

“Despite the fact that we have finally found a sponsor, there are things that are yet to take shape. It is those small small details that are still keeping us shaken but once everything settles down, we will be okay,” the tactician noted.

He added; “Since the season began, this is the only week that we have trained consistently throughout and we have been forced to do double sessions to cover up for the lost time. This cannot take effect now but later on in the season,” the tactician noted.

With no mid-season break as the league starts the process of conforming its calendar to the European format, Mwangi hopes his side can start picking results early enough and build up.

Their next assignment will be against Zoo Kericho on Sunday.

-Bandari third-

Meanwhile, Bandari strengthened their hold on third spot following the win over Nakumatt and head coach Ken Odhiambo believes it is a process of getting the team ticking.

The dockers have picked seven points off their last three assignments and Odhiambo is pleased with the run, hoping that they maintain it till the final day of the season.

“At this moment, the most important thing for us is getting the team together because we have so many new players, almost 80 percent. We are not concentrating on the position we want to finish but looking at improving how we play,” Odhiambo noted.

Despite winning against Nakumatt, Odhiambo wasn’t impressed with the performance of his side but he hopes they can improve over the next few games.

“We played 60pc well and despite winning I was not happy with how many things went. Our passing wasn’t very good and decision making in the final third wasn’t good as well,” the coach noted.

Bandari are only two points behind second placed Mathare who raced from a goal down to draw 2-2 with leaders Gor Mahia in the late kick off at the Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday.

-Kimanzi pleased-

Head coach Francis Kimanzi was pleased with the fighting spirit exhibited by his players especially after back to back losses and he hopes the point can inspire them back to their early season form.

“If you get a point against a team you are close to on the log you appreciate. I think it is good that we have the belief. We lost against Wazito but that is a match we were robbed. This is a match we know that we got what we worked for,” the experienced coach said.

He added; “It is motivating that after we drop six points on the third match you get a point, then maybe in the fourth game something better happens.”

Mathare are three points behind leaders Gor Mahia who have two matches at hand. Kimanzi believes they can push to challenge for the crown though he reiterates it is not a priority to them after merely surviving relegation last term.

-Matano masterstroke-

In other results from this weekend, Robert Matano picked up a second consecutive win in charge of Tusker FC as the brewers beat Sony Sugar 3-2 at Ruaraka.

Tusker had blown away a 2-0 lead with Sony tying the match at 2-2 but Boniface Muchiri scored against his former side in the 89th minute of the game to hand Matano a win.

The shock result of the weekend however came in the late kick off at the same venue when Wazito FC stunned title chasing Sofapaka 1-0 via a Piston Mutamba goal.

Wazito have managed to steady their ship on their debut in the top flight league and the win over Sofapaka will be a huge morale booster for the debutants.

KPL weekend results

Saturday: AFC Leopards 2-2 Vihiga United.

Sunday: Thika United 0-3 Nzoia Sugar FC, Tusker 3-2 Sony Sugar FC, Sofapaka 0-1 Wazito , Posta Rangers 0-0 Kariobangi Sharks, Ulinzi Stars 2-0 Chemelil Sugar , Nakumatt 1-2 Bandari FC, Mathare United 2-2 Gor Mahia.