Pictorial: how Deejeys danced past Bankers in Enterprise Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – For the first time four years, champions KCB Rugby Club failed to reach the final of the Enterprise Cup after being eliminated by Homeboyz in the semi-final played at their Lions Den backyard; here is how it went down in pictures.

Despite beating Homeboyz in the Kenya Cup, favourites KCB were edged out 12-10 by the Deejeys.

Homeboyz dotted down two opening tries thanks to Polycarp Odhiambo and Alvin Otieno with one converted and another missed to set the pace.

Homeboyz dashed KCB coach Curtis Olago’s hopes of winning a treble this season after lifting the Kenya Cup and Eric Shirley Shield.

His corresponding counterpart Paul Murunga was a proud man after avenging against the Bankers.

Homeboyz will now face Impala Saracens who eliminated Kabras Sugar in the other semi-final.

KCB RFC grounded one converted try and a penalty from Ahmed Shaban with Michael Kimwele creating the chance.

KCB will now turn their attention next season as they seek to defend the Kenya Cup title as well as winning all other silverware on offer.

Homeboyz now have a chance of winning a title this season.

KCB, who won the 2017-18 Kenya Cup unbeaten, has a higher number of players called up to the national 15s team, Kenya Simbas.