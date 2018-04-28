You are here:

Pictorial: how Deejeys danced past Bankers in Enterprise Cup

Homeboyz’s Kelvin Masai in action against KCB RFC during the semi-final of Enterprise Cup played at the Lions Den on 28th Aril 2018. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – For the first time four years, champions KCB Rugby Club failed to reach the final of the Enterprise Cup after being eliminated by Homeboyz in the semi-final played at their Lions Den backyard; here is how it went down in pictures.

Despite beating Homeboyz in the Kenya Cup, favourites KCB were edged out 12-10 by the Deejeys.

KCB RFC hooker Griffin Musila is tackled by Homeboyz’s Charles Omondi. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Homeboyz dotted down two opening tries thanks to Polycarp Odhiambo and Alvin Otieno with one converted and another missed to set the pace.

Homeboyz’s Charles Omondi in action against KCB during the Enterprise Cup semi-final hosted at the Lions Den on 28th April 2018. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Homeboyz dashed KCB coach Curtis Olago’s hopes of winning a treble this season after lifting the Kenya Cup and Eric Shirley Shield.

KCB RFC head coach Curtis Olago on the touchline issuing instructions to his charges during the Enterprise semi-final against Homeboyz at the Lions Den. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

His corresponding counterpart Paul Murunga was a proud man after avenging against the Bankers.

Homeboyz head coach Paul Murunga. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Homeboyz will now face Impala Saracens who eliminated Kabras Sugar in the other semi-final.

Homeboyz’s Roy Wesonga in action against KCB’s Ken Moseti during the Enterprise semi final. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

KCB RFC grounded one converted try and a penalty from Ahmed Shaban with Michael Kimwele creating the chance.

KCB RFC’s Michael Kimwele in action during the Enterprise semi-final against Homeboyz RFC. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA
Manasseh Oduor KCB is tackled by Richard Lai Homeboyz. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

KCB will now turn their attention next season as they seek to defend the Kenya Cup title as well as winning all other silverware on offer.

KCB RFC’s Felix Ojoo breaks Homeboyz’s defence. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Homeboyz now have a chance of winning a title this season.

Homeboyz’s Roy Wesonga in action against KCB RFC during the Enterprise Cup semis. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

KCB, who won the 2017-18 Kenya Cup unbeaten, has a higher number of players called up to the national 15s team, Kenya Simbas.

