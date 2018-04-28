Kenya through to Singapore 7s Cup quarters, to face SA

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – The Kenya Sevens team sailed through to Singapore 7s Main Cup quarter-final after whipping USA 33-14 in their last match of Pool B on Saturday.

Willy Ambaka was first on the scoreboard as he went past Danny Barrett to land Shujaa’s first try.

Oliech who missed the conversion was next on the score sheet as he sprint past the USA defense to land and convert a center post try. Shujaa leading 12-0: USA Eagles quickly hit back as Kevon Williams dotted down a try with the conversion being successful at the stroke of half time.

Second half Shujaa landed a total of 21 points as Sammy Oliech scored his brace and converted. Reserve Andrew Amonde was next on the score sheet as a beautiful interplay between him and Jeff Oluoch saw him land his 50th try in the HSBC World Sevens Series career.

Captain Oscar Ouma was last on the Kenyan side to land a try as he left his defender for dead as he landed the fifth try. Eden Agero converting the two last tries.

In the last play, USA managed to land a try through Brett Thompson who dummied two Kenyan defenders to score his side’s second and final try in the match.

Shujaa qualify for the Cup semis having won two matches and lost one.

Day one results

Shujaa vs England – 19-28

Shujaa vs France – 34-0

Shujaa vs USA – 33-14

-By Kenya Rugby Union-