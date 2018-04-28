You are here:

Rugby Rugby

Homeboyz, Impala reach Enterprise Cup final

by
Rugby
Shares
Homeboyz players celebrating.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – There will be a new Enterprise Cup champion this season after Homeboyz eliminated holders KCB RFC 12-10 at the Lions Den in Ruaraka to reach the final where they will face Impala.

In the second semi-final, Impala edged out favourites Kabras Sugar by winning 16-13 in Kakamega.

At the Lions Den, Scrum-half Ahmed Shaban scored a try and converted for KCB as Polycarp Odhiambo and Alvin Otieno crossed over for the Homeboyz.  Johnston Olindi added the conversion that would be the difference between the two sides.

-By RagaHouse-

Shares
Capital Sport

Comments