AFC once again rally back to pick a point

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – AFC Leopards once again came from behind to pick a point after drawing 2-2 against Vihiga United in the only Kenyan Premier League match hosted at the Thika Sub-County Stadium on Saturday.

AFC Leopards were trailing after six minutes of play after Chris Masinza scored the early goal after driving home a shot from six-yards outside of the box following a throw-in by Charles Okwemba.

Things got worse for Ingwe in the first half when Michael Misigo volleyed home to double the scores for visitors Vihiga United to see the Edward Manoa side take a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

AFC returned stronger in the second half with the pep talk of outgoing coach Dennis Kitambi paying dividends. Wyvonne Isuza pulled one back for Ingwe from the spot when he was hacked down by Vihiga’s captain Bernard Ochieng in the 54th minute.

Just as Vihiga thought they had won the match, AFC Leopards repeated what they did in their last match against Kariobangi Sharks scoring the equaliser on the death (95th minute) when Vincent Oburu connected home a cross from Isuza.

The result left AFC Leopards stagnated third in the standings on 20 points while Vihiga, who are playing in their first season the top flight league, are 13th on 13 points.