Wenger wanted Gunners stay

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 26- Arsene Wenger has revealed that it was not his decision to depart Arsenal at the end of the season.

The Gunners boss announced his imminent exit from the club after 22 years of service on Friday amid ongoing and repeated calls for his sacking.

The 68-year-old has since received widespread acclaim for the impact he has had on the Premier League, following the announcement, but now admits he would rather have delayed his departure.

Wenger still has one year left on his current contract.

Speaking ahead of the Europa League semi-final first leg clash with Atletico Madrid, he said: “The timing was not my decision. The rest I have spoken about it already.

“I focus on what I have to do every day.

“At the moment, I work like ever.”

Wenger added that he intends to carry on working in the future “for sure”.

The former Monaco and Nagoya Grampus coach built on previous comments that the decision was made in the best interest of the club when he added: “Is there a perfect goodbye? I don’t know. I just want to do as well as I can.”