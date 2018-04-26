Chemelil draw a wake-up call, says Kerr

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26- Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has described his side’s 2-2 draw with Chemelil in Kericho on Wednesday as a ‘wake-up call’ and has urged his side to pick lessons from the tie moving forward.

Gor Mahia led 2-0 with goals from Humphrey Mieno and Ephraim Guikan but the sugar millers fought back to get a point after Boniface Oluoch’s red card in the second half.

“I think it was important that the match ended that way because probably we had started becoming complacent and comfortable with the success we have had. The players can now see that in football, you cannot afford to take anything for granted,” Kerr told Capital Sport.

He at the same time was left seething with the continous story that has followed his side the entire season; missed chances.

“I mean we should kill games early enough. Probably the pitch wasn’t the best but we had chances in the first half that we should have buried. It was always going to be difficult with 10 men but we should not be letting the game get that tough,” the tactician offered.

Despite the drop in two points, K’Ogalo still opened a three point gap to second placed Mathare United on top of the standings with the two sides set to clash in a top of the table clash in Machakos on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tusker FC boss Robert Matano hopes that the team’s 1-0 win over Wazito FC on Wednesday will hand his charges the much needed confidence and mark the turnaround for their season.

The brewers had won only twice in 11 games but on his first match in charge, Matano led the side to victory.

“It was very important for us to win because the season has not gone down well for us. Now I am hoping that this will give us renewed confidence because we have to stabilize before mid-season. There has been improvement but there is still so much work to do,” the experienced tactician added.

The Brewers moved to 13th in the standings with the victory. They will face Sony Sugar at their Ruaraka backyard on Sunday.

At the same time, Wazito FC head coach Frank Ouna was impressed with his team’s performance despite their loss to Tusker, and only rued the missed chances.

“I think today the better team lost because we played very well especially in the second half. We had chances to score and on a better day we should have buried them. But we pick the positives and move forward because as a team we have improved very much,” Ouna said.

Wazito ranked 12th will turn their attention to Sofapaka whom they face in the late kick off at the Ruaraka Complex on Sunday.