Chamberlain ruled out of World Cup with knee injury

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Apr 26- Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the World Cup after he suffered a knee ligament injury against Roma, Liverpool have confirmed.

The England midfielder had a scan on Wednesday after going down injured in the first half of the 5-2 win over Roma at Anfield in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Liverpool say that his season, both domestically and internationally, is over, with no timeframe for his recovery currently known.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s 2017-18 season is over for both club and country due to a knee ligament injury sustained against AS Roma on Tuesday evening,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“The midfielder was forced from the field after 18 minutes of the Reds’ 5-2 victory in the Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield after picking up the issue during an attempted challenge.

“The extent of the injury means Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to miss the remainder of the campaign for Liverpool, as well as the World Cup finals in Russia with England.

“The 24-year-old was assessed by the club’s medical team at Melwood on Wednesday morning and no specific timescale is being placed upon his return to action at this stage.

“However, Oxlade-Chamberlain will now begin a rehabilitation programme to enable him to reach full fitness again as soon as possible, returning to action next season.”

The player himself has tweeted his disappointment at the news, although he was keen to downplay the matter after a Liverpool supporter was seriously injured after being attacked before the game.

“Absolutely devastated to have picked up that injury at such a crucial time in the season,” said Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“Gutted I won’t be able to play any further part now in our Champions League run for Liverpool, and also the World Cup with England.

“However, this all pales in comparison to how the family of the Liverpool fan badly hurt before last night’s game must be feeling.

“My thoughts are with him and his loved ones.”

-By Sky Sports