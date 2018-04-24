Eliud Kipchoge visits Wanyama in London

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24- Fresh from earning his third title at the London Marathon on Sunday, Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge took a bit of his recovery time to drop down to Hotspur Way, home to Tottenham Hotspur to pay a visit to Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama.

The humble, soft spoken Kipchoge whose prowess in road running has edged him into legendary status met a section of the Tottenham team alongside his coach Patrick Sang.

They had a chit chat with Wanyama himself and head coach Mauricio Pochettino, perhaps both of them whispering to each others’ ears some tips on champion mentality.

“Thank you very much for the wonderful day,” Kipchoge tweeted after the meet up at Hotspur Way.

Wanyama was at hand to congratulate Kipchoge after his conquest in London, tweeting the Olympic champion alongside Vivian Cheruiyot following their victory.

Kipchoge has had a brilliant week as he was crowned the World Marathon majors Champion just after his success in London for a third consecutive season.

The 34-year old is expected to give a stab at Dennis Kimetto’s World record during September’s Berlin Marathon.

Thank you very much for a wonderful day! https://t.co/XQK1dmCRnN — Eliud Kipchoge (@EliudKipchoge) April 24, 2018