Wanyama, Olaba released on Sh1mn bond

Posted on by Timothy Olobulu
Kenya Harlequins players Alex Olaba and Frank Wanyama when they appeared before a Nairobi Court to plea to rape charges on April 23, 2018. PHOTO/Courtesy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23- Kenya Harlequin players Alex Olaba and Frank Wanyama have been released on a Sh1mn bond or a Sh500,000 cash bail after both pleaded not guilty to charges of rape at a Nairobi Magistrate’s Court on Monday afternoon.

The two who have been accused of gang-raping a budding musician on February 11 at Nairobi’s Highrise Estate on her birthday pleaded not guilty to the charge when they appeared before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

On Friday, Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Hajji recommended charges against the two players on receiving a report from detectives on the matter; an investigation was opened after the complainant posted about the alleged ordeal on social media.

The lady first made the revelations on her Instagram page, saying she took long to report to the authorities since she was yet to come to terms with the ordeal. According to her statement, she conceived after the horrible incident.

But in their statement, detectives say the rugby players admitted having sex with the lady, “and it was all consensual.” They also claimed that the lady was trying to extort money from them using the claims.

Six witnesses recorded statements and further examination in hospital established that the complainant was pregnant. Besides examining the suspects and the complainant for DNA, detectives also wrote to the chief Executive Officer of Nairobi South Hospital requesting for a medical report.

