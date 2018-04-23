Klopp calls for Roma respect amid Anfield cauldron

Shares

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Apr 23 – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp warned the club’s fans not to repeat the scenes that saw windows of Manchester City’s team bus smashed by thrown cans and bottles ahead of their Champions League semi-final, first leg against Roma at Anfield on Tuesday.

City became just the latest victims of a famous European night at Anfield on the pitch three weeks ago as Liverpool raced into a 3-0 first leg lead that laid the foundations for their 5-1 aggregate victory over the English champions in the quarter-finals.

However, Klopp wants to retain the passion inside the stadium without the ugly scenes outside the ground which are the subject of a UEFA investigation.

“In the stadium do it again and better. Outside the stadium, please show the respect we have to show,” said Klopp on Monday.

“This is such an outstanding football club, an outstanding football family, known for fantastic atmospheres all over the world, so we don’t need to throw whatever at the bus of the opposing team.

“If we can do what we did creating an atmosphere in front of the stadium, let’s do it but please show the respect they deserve.”