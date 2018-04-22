Tusker sends entire technical bench packing

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22- Eleven-time Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker FC have sent their entire technical bench packing, led by head coach Sam Timbe, after just 11 matches into the new season with immediate former AFC Leopards boss Robert Matano poised for a return to Ruaraka.

Though the Tusker FC officials remained coy on the issue, Capital Sport has established that the coaches were informed of the board’s decision on Sunday morning, barely 24 hours after they surprisingly lost 3-1 to Zoo Kericho on Saturday.

“It is true that we have all lost our jobs. We were informed of the decision this morning and we have no choice but to oblige. It is how football is sometimes but we will move on and hopefully other opportunities present themselves,” a member of the technical bench who sought anonymity told Capital Sport.

Tusker FC Chief Executive Officer Charles Obiny could not confirm nor deny the development.

“We will release a comprehensive statement tomorrow morning on that matter,” Obiny said in a brief response.

Timbe joined Tusker at the beginning of the season with the heavy task of building up a new team with most of the first team regulars leaving in a massive clear-out at the end of the 2017 season which also claimed coach George ‘Best’ Nsimbe.

It wasn’t to be a ride worth remembering as Tusker struggled for results and out of 11 outings managed to celebrate victory only twice, a statistic that didn’t go in good taste with the bosses at Tusker’s headquarters in Ruaraka.

A troubled season it was as assistant coach Francis Baraza was at one point asked to step aside after being accused of sabotage, but the bridges were finally bridged with the former Chemelil Sugar man reinstated in the team.

However, the results didn’t change and just last week, Timbe asked for patience from the Tusker board and fans as he sought to stabilize a ship that was almost wrecking barely halfway through the season.

The team will now move in fast to secure a bench ready for Wednesday’s match against Wazito FC at the Camp Toyoyo Ground.

“Matano had been approached early on in the season when it looked certain that Timbe will not last. They have more or less agreed that he will take over at the club,” a source privy to the ongoings at the club informed Capital Sport.

Matano was at the club in 2012 and 2013, guiding them to their league title in his first half season in charge. The tactician was sacked at Ingwe a month ago.