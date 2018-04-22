Musa Mohammed terminates Tirana contract

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22- Former Gor Mahia skipper Musa Mohammed has terminated his contract with Albanian second tier side KF Tirana barely four months after joining the side.

Mohammed who spent close to nine seasons at Gor made a decision to join his former coach Jose Marcelo ‘Ze Maria’ in Albania, but things have not gone as expected.

“Yes, I have made the decision to terminate my contract because of several issues, some personal, some monetary. It has been an eye opening experience here and I will now focus on other challenges,” Mohammed told Capital Sport.

Mohammed adds on to the count of Kenyan players who have struggled to make their presence felt in Albania with the likes of Moses Arita, James Situma and Francis Kahata also having travelled the same road.

However, compatriot Kenneth Muguna will still remain at the club.