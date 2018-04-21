Mwamba tackle holders KCB in Enterprise Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21- Defending champions KCB host Mwamba RFC at the Lion’s Den in Ruaraka as the Enterprise Cup enters its quarter-final stage on Saturday.

The bankers received a bye to the last eight while Mwamba were spared the rigours of a pre-quarter final tie after their opponents Kisii pulled out of the tournament.

The second quarter-final takes place at the ASK Mamboleo Showground in Kisumu and sees hosts and last year’s beaten finalists Kabras Sugar taking on Blak Blad who secured this berth by way of a 25-3 win over Mombasa RFC.

Impala Saracens and Nondescripts, who all rested last weekend are also in action in their respective quarterfinal fixtures.

The Sarries take on Nakuru who like Mwamba, reached the last eight after being awarded their unplayed fixture against the Strathmore Leos while Nondescripts take on Jamhuri Park co-tenants Homeboyz who edged Quins 12-11 last weekend.

The second tier Mwamba Cup also enter it’s quarter-final stage this weekend.

Enterprise Cup Quarters

QF1 KCB v Mwamba – KCB Sports Club

QF2 Kabras Sugar v Blak Blad – ASK Mamboleo Showground, Kisumu

QF3 Impala Saracens v Nakuru – Impala Club

QF4 Nondescripts v Homeboyz – Jamhuri Park

Semis

Saturday 28 April

Winner QF1 v Winner QF4

Winner QF2 v Winner QF3

Final

Saturday 5 May 2018 – RFUEA Ground

Mwamba Cup Quarterfinals

QF1 KCB II vs Mwamba II-KCB Sports Club

QF2 Strathmore Leos II vs Quins II-RFUEA grounds

QF3 Homeboyz II vs Impala Saracens II-Jamuhuri Showground

QF4 Nakuru II vs Kabras II -Nakuru Athletic Club

Semis

Saturday 28 April

Winner QF1 v Winner QF4

Winner QF2 v Winner QF3

Final

Saturday 5 May 2018 – RFUEA Ground

-By KRU