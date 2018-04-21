Gor drawn with Yanga, Alger in Confed Cup

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – Kenyan giants Gor Mahia have been drawn in Group D of the CAF Confederation Cup where they will face Yanga (Tanzania), Rayon Sport (Rwanda) and USM Alger (Algeria).

To reach the Group stage for the first time since the introduction of the new CAF era, K’Ogalo eliminated South African side SuperSport United on away goal rule after a 2-2 aggregate.

Gor will kick-off the first leg against Rayon of Rwanda on May 16, a team that is coached by former AFC Leopards tactician Ivan Minnaert with Gor striker Meddie Kagere having played for the side in 2013-14 season.

Rayon got to the group stage after their historic qualification as they knocked out Costa do Sol of Mozambique 3-2 on aggregate in the play-off round.

Groups

Group A: Asec Mimosa(Ivory Coast), Raja Club Athletic (Morocco), AS Vita (DR Congo), Aduana Stars (Ghana).

Group B: El Masry Club (Egypt), Rennaissance Sportive de Berkane (Morocco), Deportivo Do Songo (Mozambique), El Hilala (Sudan).

Group C: Williamsville Athletic Club ( Ivory Coast), Club Athletique Rennaissance Aglons (Congo), Djoliba AC de Bamako (Mali),

Group D: Rayon Sports (Rwanda), Yanga SC (Tanzania), Gor Mahia (Kenya), U.S.M Alger ( Algeria).