You are here:

Football Football

Europa trophy stolen, recovered in Mexico

by
Football
Shares
The UEFA Europa League trophy pictured in Monaco on August 25, 2017 during the draw for the competition’s 2017/18 group stage © AFP/File / Valery HACHE

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, Apr 21The Europa League trophy was stolen after being displayed at a publicity event in Mexico, only to be recovered a few hours later, authorities in the state of Guanajuato said on Saturday.

The trophy had been on display at the football stadium in the city of Leon on Friday night, only to be taken from a car after the event.

“We recovered the Cup after receiving information that it had been stolen from the car transporting it,” said a post on the Twitter account of the Guanajuato public prosecutor, alongside a picture of the trophy in a case.

No other information was given about who took the trophy, where it was found or whether any perpetrators had been identified.

The event had been organised by one of European football governing body UEFA’s sponsors.

Shares
AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

Comments