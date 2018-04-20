Two rugby players accused of rape to be charged -DPP

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has recommended charges against two rugby players accused of gang-raping a woman at an apartment in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

This is after detectives handed over their report after a thorough probe, following the claims that were initially posted on social media by the lady.

In her statement, the lady claimed that she was drugged by the two Kenya Harlequin FC players, who later lured her into a house, where she was repeatedly raped.

She first made the revelations on her Instagram page, saying she took long to report to the authorities since she was yet to come to terms with the ordeal.

According to her statement, she conceived after the horrible incident.

“On 10th February 2018 (my birthday) I was raped by two men. I was slipping in and out of consciousness may be due to shock but I was helpless. I couldn’t fight two men who play rugby professionally, obviously they were stronger hence I let them do whatever they wanted to do the whole night,” reads a section of her post on Instagram.

But in their statement, detectives say the rugby players admitted having sex with the lady, “and it was all consensual.”

They also claimed that the lady was trying to extort from them.

Kenya Cup side Kenya Harlequin Rugby Club early this month on April 3 confirmed that a formal complaint was lodged and that the relevant authorities were investigating the matter.

“The Kenya Harlequin Rugby Club is aware of grave allegations of sexual assault leveled against contracted players of the club. A formal complaint has been lodged and the relevant authorities are investigating the matter,” The statement read.

“As one of Kenya’s oldest and respected rugby club, we abide by a strict code of conduct that binds all players and officials of the club. Consequently, Kenya Harlequin Rugby Club has a zero tolerance policy on any form of sexual harassment,” the statement added.

“We call for patience and caution against speculation as the relevant authorities investigate the matter,” the statement concluded.