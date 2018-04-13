Nyairera picks silver behind Semenya in 800m

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14- Olympic bronze medalist Margaret Nyairera failed in yet another attempt at beating Caster Semenya, coming second behind the South African in the final of the 800m at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Nyairera timed 1:58.07 at second place behind Semenya who completed a double crossing the finish line in a new Games Record time of 1:56.68. She had earlier won the 1500m gold ahead of Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech.

The 800m silver now takes Kenya’s tally of medals at the games to 12 after the 3,000m steeplechase team swept the tables.

Nyairera stuck behind Semenya who controlled the race from the gun and she followed her up when she burst the pace at the home stretch, though she couldn’t manage to catch up with her.

Jamaica’s Natoya Goule came in for bronze in a new Personal Best time of 1:58.82.

The other two Kenyans in the race, Emily Tuwei and Eglay Nalyanya came seventh and eight respectively.

Tuei timed 2:01.74 while Nalyanya clocked 2:03.08.