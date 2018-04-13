Mureithi to rename, revamp Nakumatt by June

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13- New Nakumatt FC owner Francis Mureithi says plans are in top gear to rename, revamp and re-launch the club after taking over from previous owners Nakumatt Holdings Limited early this week.

Speaking to Capital Sport, Mureithi said he is confident the team will retain its Premier League status despite struggling and has warned they will be in to challenge for the title next season.

“We are still consulting with various people to get a new name for the club so that we attract sponsors. We are just finalizing the finer legal issues with the previous owners and we will be good to go. We want by the time the team comes back for the second leg, we have everything in place,” Mureithi said.

The club, erstwhile owned by Supermarket chain Nakumatt, had been dwindling in instability due to the financial situation of the sponsors but Mureithi’s takeover breathes a new lease of life to them.

“Most of these players are from my constituency here in Embakasi and I saw their suffering and got concerned. Some had even told me to take over the team and I seriously considered it, also bearing in mind I am a person who loves sports,” Mureithi revealed.

“Our first target is to ensure that the team remains in the league. It is still early because they have played only 10 games and there is a chance to recover. I have met with the players and talked to them assuring everything is under control,” he added.

The city politician, who vied for the Embakasi East parliamentary seat in 2017 General election, says he will also look to inject some experienced players into the squad during the mid-season transfer window.

“This is a good team and there was no way we could watch as they go down. Now the hard work begins and hopefully we can get back on track. All the players and technical bench salaries will be sorted and the players will turn their focus back into the pitch and not where their salaries will come from,” Mureithi further affirmed.

The club begins its new era on Saturday when they play away to Kariobangi Sharks at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Five back to back losses have seen the club drop down to the basement of the KPL log.