Conseslus leads Kenyan CG steeple sweep

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12- Olympic Champion Conseslus Kipruto showed the mark of a true leader guiding Abraham Kibiwott and Amos Kirui to a podium sweep in one of the most amazing 3,000m steeplechase finals at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia on Friday.

Kipruto, a World champion clocked 8:10.08, setting a new Commonwealth Games record and win the only global medal that was missing in his decorated cabinet.

Kipruto constantly took time to charge his mates, even at some point managing to clap Kibiwott through when the 21-year old seemed to tire off, but the most exciting finish came through Kirui in a dive for bronze.

The reigning World Junior champion had been dropped off by his compatriots with 300m left as Canadian Mathew Hughes but seeing his mates upfront dancing to the one-two, Kirui dashed in the final 50m to just nick in the bronze.

-More to follow