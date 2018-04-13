Boxer Ongare gives Kenya eighth CG medal

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13- Despite losing her semi-final bout against Northern Ireland’s Carly McNaul, early Friday morning, Kenya’s Christine Ongare still managed to land a Commonwealth Games Bronze in the women’s 56kg category.

Ongare, the only surviving Kenyan boxer off a field of 10 was already assured of at least a bronze after qualifying for the semis following a quarter final knock-out win over Sri Lanka’s Dulani Jayasinghe on Thursday.

Ongare had lost the first round to the Sri Lankan, but she landed heavy blows on her opponent in the second round which saw Jayasinghe throw in the towel after injury.

In the semi’s the Northern Irish boxer won by a unanimous 5-0 decision, having accumulated maximum points from the all the judges in all three rounds.

-Yego out-

In Athletics, there was a shocker in the men’s javelin when defending champion Julius Yego failed to make it to the final. It was hitherto unknown Alex Kiprotich who just managed to make it with his 74.88m throw.

Yego finished sixth in his qualifying group, throwing a best of 74.55m, a far cry from his years of form that saw him bag the Commonwealth gold in 2014 and the World Championship title in 2015.

His first attempt was a no throw but he managed to improve his tact in the second attempt, measuring 74.55. His third and final attempt to land himself a place in Saturday’s final was futile as he only managed 73.67.

Kiprotich, who was in the first qualifying group, had his best throw on the second attempt in between 70.03 and 73.67 attempts.

And finally, all three Kenyans sailed to the finals of the 1500m while the 4x400m team also earned a berth at Saturday’s final.

Reigning World Champion Elijah Manangoi and silver medalist Timothy Cheruiyot won their respective heats. Cheruiyot clocked 3:42.95 while Manangoi clocked 3:46.82.

Youngster Kumari Taki finished third in his heat but still managed to earn an automatic qualification slot after clocking 3:43.93.

The Kenyan 4x400m team meanwhile finished second in the heats after clocking 3:13.52 behind winners Botswana who timed 3:05.01.