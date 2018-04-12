Kenya dips eight places in latest FIFA rankings

Shares

NAIROBI, KENYA, Apr 12- Kenya’s poor performance against lowly ranked Comoros and Central Africa Republic in friendly matches in Morocco last month have come costly as the Harambee Stars have dipped eight places in the latest rankings released on Thursday.

Stars have dipped from position 105 to 108 having drawn 2-2 with Comoros and lost 3-2 to the Central Africa Republic.

With the result, CAR have moved six slots up and are now breathing on Kenya’s neck at 115th, while the 2-2 result didn’t have a positive effect on Comoros who have plunged nine places to rank at 141.

The poor performance by Stars over the two friendly matches led to the disbandment of the interim technical team which was holding brief after the departure of Paul Put who went on to join Guinea.

Football Kenya Federation is expected to announce a new man at the helm before the end of the month.

Uganda remains the best ranked East African team having moved four places up to 74th. Rwanda has dropped a massive 11 places and are now at 123 with Sudan also plunging nine spots to 126th.

Tanzania has meanwhile ascended nine places up and are now at 137. Ethiopia and Burundi are perched at 145th with Ethiopia dropping eight places while Burundi are down three places.

Meanwhile, Senegal has been displaced as the best team in Africa with the Teranga Lions dropping one slot to 28th. World Cup bound Tunisia has made the massive jump moving nine places up and is now the best ranked African team at 14th worldwide.

DR Congo has moved into the top three on the continent, their one place improvement seeing them move to 38th. Egypt dropped two places to 46th while Morocco retained its slot at 42 and is the third best ranked African side.

Germany and Brazil remain the best placed teams in the world while Belgium has sneaked into the top three after improving by two spots. Portugal and Argentina are fourth and fifth respectively after dropping by one place.

Kyrgyz Republic is the best mover of the rankings having soared 40 places to 75th while Haiti is the worst mover having dropped 23 places to 108.