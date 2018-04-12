Cash-strapped Nakumatt FC bought by politician

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12- Struggling Nakumatt FC has finally found some new lease of life after being bought out by politician Francis Mureithi who contested for the Embakasi East parliamentary seat in the 2017 general elections.

In an affidavit seen by Capital Sport, the club’s patron Neel Shah who is one of the managers at the club’s previous owners Nakumatt Holdings has officially handed over the team to Mureithi with all its assets.

“By a sale agreement dated 10th April 2018 Nakumatt was sold to Mr. Francis Mureithi for value with all its assets and liabilities duly transferred to Mr. Francis Mureithi,” the affidavit read in part.

“That consequently, Mr. Francis Mureithi took over the ownership of the club and neither Nakumatt Holdings under Administration nor myself have any existing or future claims in respect of or against Nakumatt Football Club,” the affidavit continued to read in part.

The club has been struggling to stay afloat and has just but managed to survive in the league as all the players boycotted training for the better part of the season due to unpaid salaries and allowances.

The lack of financial motivation has had an adverse effect on their performance and they have lost five matches on the trot. With new financial breath coming their way, the club will now fight its way to get off the relegation zone.

They will be playing Kariobangi Sharks this weekend in Machakos.