Departing Kitambi tips AFC to vie for titles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11- Dennis Kitambi will leave his role as AFC Leopards interim coach on May 8 when his two-month notice expires as he heads out for a new challenge in Bangladesh with his former boss Stewart Hall.

The tactician who will be heading to deputize Hall at Bangladesh Premier League side Saif Sporting Club believes that the squad he leaves behind is good enough to vie for a title this season.

“AFC has a very good squad with tactically intelligent players and there is a huge possibility that they will finish the season well, earn a trophy and get back to CAF football next year. The only thing I have advised them is that they should have some sort of continuity and get a coach who has a similar philosophy to what we have been doing,” Kitambi told Capital Sport.

The tactician took charge of the team on interim basis after Robert Matano was fired and he has picked up good results in his tenure, winning four games, drawing one and losing the other. The side is currently third in the standings, six shy of leaders Mathare United.

He has admitted the period has given him tough lessons, but also notes it was his opportunity to prove his worth.

“I think it came at the right time because even when Stewart asked that I join him, he had some backing in terms of the results that I had posted. It also gave me an opportunity to learn and prove myself which I am glad that I did,” the Tanzanian further added.

He arrived in the country late in the 2016 season alongside Hall with whom he worked with at Azam, but remained after the Briton left early last year.

He leaves the club with glowing memories of his tenure and hopes the lessons he has picked will be vital for him in the long term.

“Most teams here in Kenya use the Dutch philosophy and it has been a great time for me to learn from them and under something different than what I am used to. Working also with different people and different ideologies has also given me a good platform to pick experience,” he further added.

AFC in the meantime have already started the process of getting a new boss with Tanzanian national team coach Salum Mayanga touted to take over.

“Within next week we should be announcing the new coach. I can’t divulge many details at this moment but the only thing I can say is that we have shortlisted four guys. We will get the best man for the job,” AFC Leopards Secretary General Oscar Igaida told Capital Sport.