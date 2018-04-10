Pep has changed me for the better- Aguero

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 10 – Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says playing under Pep Guardiola this season has changed his style of play.

Aguero has been in exceptional form during the 2017/18 campaign, scoring 30 goals in 37 games. He is now just four away from reaching a career-best season tally and says adapting to Guardiola’s tactics has greatly contributed to his current form.

The striker says that although Pep is very demanding as a coach and wants the best results, he has managed to change his game and play according to how his manager wants City to play.

The Argentine believes that there is always a learning process in the game and is always willing to take on new directives to help him improve as a player.

“I think being able to adapt to Pep’s playing style has a large contributing factor in my form this season.

“I’m driven to keep on learning, and I have always been able to absorb the lessons of other coaches and put them to practice.

“Pep is very demanding, but I simply had to adapt my game and mindset and change how I play to his style,” Aguero told the Manchester City website.

“That means helping recover the ball, press, pass it around more, search for my teammates and remain open for passes to find the goal.

“It’s a continuous learning process, and I value that kind of thing as it helps me improve as a player,” he said.

Aguero recently recovered from a knee injury, and made a second-half appearance against Manchester United in the 3-2 derby loss, where he was unlucky not to be awarded a late penalty.

He is set to play in the second leg of the Champions league quarter-final clash against Liverpool, where the Reds hold a 3-0 advantage, and hopes his side will be ready for what their Merseyside opponents bring to the challenge.

“This has been a very intense season and the final stretch will likely be demanding as well,” he explained.

“We’re prepared, and the whole staff is doing a great job to face what’s up ahead. I have a great deal of trust in the team, and the Champions League remains one of our objectives.

“There is everything to play for.”