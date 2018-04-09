Kerr lauds ‘Zico’ as Gor juggernaut rolls on

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9- Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has showered praises on his assistant Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno and the entire backroom staff for the support they have accorded him, saying they are the reason the team has been successful.

Kerr took charge of the team in July last year and has lost only twice, once against Mathare United in a league tie and his second came in last month when they suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Esperance in a CAF Champions League tie in Tunisia.

“Zico doesn’t get enough plaudits for the work that he does behind the scenes. He works very hard and he is working for me, not against me. A lot of assistants want to be coach and things happen, but I hope one day Zico becomes coach wherever in the world,”

“To have someone support you like he does is superb. Also, Willis (Ochieng) and TM (Jolawi Obondo) and the entire backroom staff…. It’s incredible when you are working from the same page,” Kerr said.

The tactician was speaking after his side put a few toes into the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup following a 1-0 win over South Africa’s SuperSport United in the first leg of a play-off round.

K’Ogalo are looking at sealing a historic slot into the group stages where a bumper kitty of Sh27mn awaits them and to do that, they need to avoid defeat in the return leg of the tie in Pretoria on April 18.

The tactician has affirmed that they would not be heading to Pretoria with a defensive mentality, noting he has told the players to go on and enjoy themselves to bring the result home.

“We were superb against SuperSport. We had a positive attitude in the match and our team spirit was fantastic. We need to go there with the same mentality. Everybody will think we will go there and defend; no. I have told the players to go on and express themselves,” the tactician noted.

Despite the slim lead from the first leg, Kerr was still impressed but once again conceded they should have scored more looking at the chances they created.

He was also full of praise for midfielder Philemon Otieno who perched into right back for his second consecutive match and had a superb outing especially coming up against a speedy winger in Thuso Phala.

“Philemon has been fantastic. He is one of the players who can virtually play anywhere. I could play him in goal and he does well. He could even have my job and do it well,” the tactician joked.

Meanwhile, Gor will shift their attention to a catch up league fixture on Wednesday afternoon in Machakos against new comers Wazito FC and a huge relief for them is that the Kenyan Premier League management has shelved their weekend match against Kakamega Homeboyz scheduled for Saturday to allow them concentrate on the SuperSport return tie.