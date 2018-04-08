Starlets hold Uganda, sail to second round

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8- National women’s football team Harambee Starlets are through to the second round of the African Women’s Cup of Nations Qualifier after holding Uganda to a barren draw in the return leg hosted in Kampala to progress with a 1-0 aggregate win.

Starlets picked a 1-0 win in Nairobi on Wednesday and only needed to ensure they avoid defeat at the Lugogo Stadium to book a date against Equatorial Guinea in the second round of qualification in June.

Starlets missed striker Esse Akida who was ruled out of the tie with school commitment while head coach David Ouma made changes with Mercy Achieng replacing her while Corazon Aquino and Sheryl Angachi all started.

Starlets had chances with Aquino’s shot from distance in the 39th minute hitting the crossbar while three minutes later Mwanahalima Adam had a goal disallowed for offside.

In the second half, Caroline Anyango also had a chance but she headed wide from close range.