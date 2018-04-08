Ssimbwa resigns at Sofapaka citing sabotage

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8- Sam Ssimbwa has tendered his resignation as Sofapaka head coach just moments after his side’s 2-1 loss to hitherto winless Thika United at the Thika Sub-County Stadium on Sunday evening.

Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa has told Capital Sport that they have already received the tactician’s resignation letter and have immediately elevated John Baraza to take over as interim coach.

“The coach has alleged that the players have been sabotaging him and not playing to his instructions. We have accepted the resignation because once someone says he doesn’t want to continue working, what do you do?” Kalekwa posed.

He added; “Baraza is a qualified coach and you remember he helped us to avoid relegation so we have full faith in him.”

Sofapaka have lost their second successive match after a run that seemed to have taken them back on track with four wins off five matches.

Kalekwa says he has been disappointed with the performance of the team and hopes Baraza can turn the fortunes as they look to battle for their second Kenyan Premier League title.

“We have very good players and yet we have been losing. We have not been playing well at all. It would be a different case if we were playing well and losing but now I think the players also need to improve their game,” a dejected Kalekwa further added.

Ssimbwa had riled Sofapaka earlier in the season after declaring the side would not be battling for the title after just four games. He went on to lament that he had not been consulted in signing of the new players while some left without his consent.

Despite the loss, Sofapaka remained fourth on the table, seven points off leaders Mathare United.

The slum boys continued with their brilliant start to the season picking a hard fought 1-0 win over Tusker FC at the Ruaraka Stadium.

John Mwangi got the crucial goal in the 44th minute capitalizing on goal mouth melee to score with a diving header from close range. Francis Kimanzi’s charges moved to four points off second placed Gor Mahia who have three matches at hand.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards firmed up their hold on third place with a come-from behind performance to draw 2-2 with Nzoia Sugar at the Mumias Complex.

Elvis Rupia grabbed a brace to take Nzoia firmly in the driving seat scoring in the second and 39th minutes before Brian Marita pulled one back for Ingwe. Robinson Kamura’s well taken 47th minute freekick earned Ingwe the single point.

At the Bukhungu Stadium, Nakumatt slumped to the bottom of the pile as first half goals from Eston Esiye and Moses Mudavadi saw them lose to hosts Kakamega Homeboyz, slumping to a fifth consecutive loss of the season.

KPL results

Mathare 1-0 Tusker FC, Thika United 2-1 Sofapaka, Nzoia Sugar 2-2 AFC Leopards, Bandari 1-1 Ulinzi Stars, Sony Sugar 2-2, Kariobangi Sharks, Zoo FC 1-0 Posta Rangers, Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 Nakumatt, Vihiga United 1-1 Chemelil

