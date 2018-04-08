Shujaa stun New Zealand, into Hong Kong final

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8- Kenya put up a spirited performance to stun New Zealand with a 21-12 victory in the Hong Kong Sevens semi final on Sunday morning to book a second consecutive Main Cup final against Fiji.

Collins Injera crossed over twice with Willy Ambaka adding a third try as Kenya secured a spot in the final for the second time this season, a repeat date against Fiji who beat them to the Vancouver title in Canada last month.

New Zealand were the first on the score-sheet when Nicole Amanaki dotted down on the left side after some good start off the kick off. Rocky Khan converted for a 7-0 lead.

However, Kenya responded brilliantly, Injera crossing over after some good work from Jeff Oluoch who went wide taking off two New Zealand players with him, creating space for Injera to run and dot down. Sammy Oliech converted to tie the score at 7-7.

Oscar Ouma’s superb try saving tackle to pull down Khan ensured the two sides remained at par, the skipper putting in a spirited run before pulling down the New Zealander a few metres off the try box.

Injera showed his brilliance as Kenya went into the lead, greasing away from a tackle after some patient build up from Kenya, Oliech adding home the twos for a 14-7 lead at half time.

Innocent Simiyu’s charges continued with their immense shift in the second half, Ambaka pushing away one tackle before putting on the afterburners to run under the posts. Oliech converted, Kenya looking comfortable at 21-7.

New Zealand scored a late consolation with substitute Jona Nareki dotting down, but it was too little too late as Shujaa had done enough to win the tie.