Fiji too strong for Kenya in Hong Kong 7s final

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – For the second Main Cup final in a row, Kenya fell to giants Fiji at the seventh leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series in Hong Kong 7s, going down 12-24 to bag silver.

The result saw Kenya collect 19 points to move seventh in the overall standings with 84 points ahead of the next round in Singapore 7s that is scheduled in three weeks to allow teams compete at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast Australia.

Fiji took advantage of Kenya’s many errors that saw speedster Collins Injera and seasoned Willy Ambaka send to the sin bin to see the Fijians have an easy ride heading to the interval.

Fiji could have taken the lead through Jerry Tuwai who looked like he had flown over the line but Ambaka dislodged the ball out of the Fijian hands in the act of scoring to scratch off the try.

Fiji were back threatening the line though Josua Vakurunabili. However, he was short as his offload was thwarted by Willy Ambaka who was yellow carded for a tackle off the ball.

Injera also saw yellow to see Fiji strike twice before the break. Kenya reduced the deficit through Billy Odhiambo who dotted the unconverted try.

Fiji came back stronger in the second half when Amenoni Nasilasila, who has been electric all weekend, cut a decisive line to cross however, he gallantly handed it back to this team-mate Vatemo Ravouvou who touched the ball down.

Oscar Ouma showed Kenya’s power with his final surge to the line, much to the delight of the crowd, but it was too late as Fiji had already sealed the win to win the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens for a record fourth time in a row.

Kenya will now shift attention to the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast before heading to Singapore for the eighth leg.