Kenya to face Scotland in Hong Kong 7s quarters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Shujaa finished top of Pool B at the Hong Kong Sevens despite a 28-26 loss to Australia and will face Scotland in the cup quarterfinal at 7.07am on Sunday morning.

Both sides scored four tries but Shujaa’s inability to nail all their conversions eventually proved the difference.

Australia raced into a 14-0 lead through early tries from Jeral Skelton and Dylan Pietsch, Harrison Goddard sure with the conversions before Eden Agero converted debutante Ian Minjire’s touch down before scoring and converting his own effort to bring his side level heading into the half time interval.

Locky Miller’s converted brace saw the Aussies go 28-14 up as the match headed into a dramatic phase that saw Shujaa reduced to six men after Nelson Oyoo’s red card for dangerous play in between Billy Odhiambo unconverted touch down and Agero’s successful conversion from Andrew Amonde’s try.

They had earlier secured a quarterfinal berth at the Hong Kong Sevens with a 26-0 win over Spain in their second Pool B encounter on Saturday morning.

Sammy Oliech converted Willy Ambaka’s brace before Collins Injera scored to see the team hold a 19-0 lead at the break.

Jeff Oluoch scored a converted try after the interval to confirm Shujaa’s second victory after Friday’s 33-10 win over Canada.