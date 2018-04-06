Kenyans do better in Commonwealth Day Two

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6- Kenya’s representatives performed better on the second day of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia as the tournament held after every four years gathered pace on Friday.

In boxing, Shaffi Hassan qualified to the quarter finals of the men’s 46-49kg category after beating Namibia’s Mattias Humunyela on points.

Hassan lost the first round with all the judges awarding maximum points to the Namibian, but he responded in the final two rounds getting four out of the five judges handing him 10 points while in the final round, all judges handed him a 10/10 score card.

The Kenyan will now prepare to face Uganda’s Juma Miiro in the quarters on Tuesday.

At the same, Edwin Oduor booked a round of 16 berth against new Zealander Ryan Scaite after also beating Tanzania’s Suleiman Kidunda on points in the 75kg round of 32 bout.

He earned maximum points from all the judges in the first and third round with the Tanzanian earning the judges ticks in the second round.

-Ochola out-

Earlier, Elly Ochollah lost his 56kg bout to Scotland’s Scott Forrest with the judges handing maximum points from all the five judges in the three rounds of the bout.

Meanwhile, Khaliqa Nimji is through to the plate semi finals in squash after beating Pakistan’s Faiza Zafar 3-0 in the quarter finals. Nimji won game one 11-9 before winding up with identical 11-8 scores in game two and three.

Nimji had earlier beaten Fiji’s Alison Mua 3-0 in the round of 16. Compatriot Hardeep Reel qualified for the singles plate quarters after he was handed a walkover against Cayman Island’s Jacob Kelly in the round of 16.

-Swimming-

In Swimming, German-based Maria Brunlehner reached the semi-finals of the 50m freestyle but the 18-year old’s experience cut her short as she finished eighth in the first semi, clocking 26.63 seconds in a race won by Shayna Jack of Australia.

Brunlehner had qualified to the semi finals after clocking a top-16 time of 26.70 seconds to finish sixth in heat six. Emily Muteti contested in the same heat and finished a distant eighth after clocking 27.14 seconds which was not enough to carry her to the next round.

Maria’s elder sister Tanya Atieno failed to progress to the 100m backstroke final after finishing seventh in the heats.

In Lawn Ball, Eunice Mbugua lost 21-10 to Canada’s Kelly McKerihan in round four of Section C. She had qualified after beating Botswana’s Nelly Sema by a similar score in round three.