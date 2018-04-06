Gone girl: Hamilton deletes ‘Thank you Jesus’ grid girls post

Shares

SAKHIR, Bahrain, Apr 6 – Lewis Hamilton created another social media storm on Friday when he backed the return of grid girls at this year’s Monaco Grand Prix -– and then removed the post.

The defending four-time world champion had posted a grab from another Instagram user, which had a picture of some grid girls and added “Thank you Jesus”.

The picture-story was in support of the Monaco and Russian Grands Prix indicating they plan to defy Formula One’s decision to use ‘grid kids’ instead of girls this year.