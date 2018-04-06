You are here:

Motors Motors

Gone girl: Hamilton deletes ‘Thank you Jesus’ grid girls post

by
Motors
Shares
Goodbye girls: Lewis Hamilton at Sakhir on Friday where he appeared to back the return of grid girls © AFP / ANDREJ ISAKOVIC

SAKHIR, Bahrain, Apr 6 – Lewis Hamilton created another social media storm on Friday when he backed the return of grid girls at this year’s Monaco Grand Prix -– and then removed the post.

The defending four-time world champion had posted a grab from another Instagram user, which had a picture of some grid girls and added “Thank you Jesus”.

The picture-story was in support of the Monaco and Russian Grands Prix indicating they plan to defy Formula One’s decision to use ‘grid kids’ instead of girls this year.

Shares
AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

Comments