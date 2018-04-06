Commonwealth Games athlete in serious condition with malaria

You are here:

Seventy-one nations and territories are taking part in the Commonwealth Games.

GOLD COAST, Australia, Apr 6 – A Commonwealth Games athlete is in serious condition at a Gold Coast hospital after being diagnosed with malaria, officials said on Friday.

The 23-year-old, who has not been identified, is under close observation at Gold Coast University Hospital after being admitted on Thursday with the mosquito-borne disease.

“The patient received immediate treatment for malaria on arrival at GCUH,” a statement from the organising committee said.

“The patient remains admitted to GCUH in a serious condition and continues to be closely monitored.”

The statement added that “there is no locally acquired malaria in mainland Australia”.

