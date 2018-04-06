Capital FM set for Neymar’s tournament

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Five-a-side football kingpins Capital FM will be out to compete at the Neymar JR’s tournament scheduled to be begin with the qualifiers in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Nakuru and Machakos.

Capital FM, the 2016 Standard Chartered Bank Trophy world champions, will enter for the Nairobi qualifiers to be played at the University of Nairobi on May 18, seeking to book a berth to the National final set for May 26 at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).

The winner of the national final will earn a ticket to Brazil to represent Kenya in the World Championship.

Other qualifiers will take place in Mombasa April 7 at Uwanja Wa Mbuzi, Eldoret at the Moi University West Campus on April 14, Kisumu at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium on April 21, Machakos at Kenyatta Stadium on May 5, Nakuru at Afraha Open on May 12, Nairobi at the University of Nairobi May 18th and at the Camp Toyoyo Ground in Jericho.

Capital FM, the two-time Road To Anfield champions, will be looking to make the amends with the Neymar JR’s tournament that will be played in Kenya for the first time.

The Best Mix of Music team that is led by skipper, Lassie Atrash failed to defend this year’s edition of Road To Anfield after bowing out in the quarter-finals.

“It was a painful loss. But that’s the beauty of football we leave to fight another day. We are set to compete at the Neymar JR’s tournament which will be a perfect platform for us to make amends. The team is ready and we just hope for the best,” Lassie, a Production Assistant at Capital FM noted.

Other members in the powerful team that is coached by Ahedin Gulu include: Kristian Malumbe, Solomon Okeyo, Jeff Ooko, Timothy Olobulu, Ali Athman, David Muba and Alex Isaboke while Duncan Kikata is the Team Manager.

However, the tournament is of different format compared to other five-asides where at the Neymar JR’s tournament it comprises of five players but with no goalkeeper and for every goal scored, the opposing team loses a player. The game is 10 minutes long.

With over 60 countries taking part in this year’s global series of Neymar Jr’s Five, Kenya will be hosting the tournament for the first time in 6 towns targeting 1,500 participants for the title of representing Kenya in Brazil this coming July 2018.

Qualifier Schedule:

April 7th: Mombasa: Uwanja Wa Mbuzi

April 14th: Eldoret: Moi University West Campus

April 21st: Kisumu: Jomo Kenyatta Stadium

May 5th: Machakos: Kenyatta Stadium

May 12th: Nakuru: Afraha Open

May 18th: Nairobi: University of Nairobi

May 19th: Nairobi: Camp Toyoyo

May 26th: NATIONAL FINAL: Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC)