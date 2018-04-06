Arsenal put one foot in Europa League semis

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Apr 5 – Arsenal took a commanding grip on their Europa League quarter-final tie against CSKA Moscow with a 4-1 win at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners took the lead inside nine minutes through Aaron Ramsey, but were pegged back not long after by a superb free-kick from Aleksandr Golovin.

However, parity would be short lived as a foul on Mesut Ozil gave Arsenal a spot kick, and Alexandre Lacazette calmly converted.

Ramsey then added his second with an incredible mid-air backheel finish, and Lacazette bagged again before the break as Arsene Wenger’s side went in 4-1 up at half-time.

More to follow…