Wambua pleased with Lionesses performance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – Kenya Lionesses boss Kevin Wambua is contented with his team’s Day One performance at the Women’s Sevens World Series qualifiers in Hong Kong.

Lionesses reached the Main Cup quarterfinal after topping Pool A with a perfect record that was capped by a first ever win over South Africa after posting expected wins against Papua New Guinea and Mexico.

“Day one was fantastic for us. We managed to hit our targets. The first game against Papua New Guinea was definitely going to be important for us. Once we won that, we just focused on winning against Mexico so that we could qualify for the quarter finals,” Wambua said.

“The last group game against South Africa was always going to be tough but we stuck to our patterns of defense and took our try scoring chances when they came. Our focus now shifts to recovery protocols before we meet Argentina in the Cup quarters tomorrow morning,” Wambua concluded.

The Lionesses will face Argentina at 6.36am East Africa Time on Friday morning.

-By KRU