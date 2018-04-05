Lionesses through to Hong Kong 7s Quarters

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5- The Kenya Lionesses’ dream of earning a World Rugby Core Status remains on course after they progressed to the Main Cup Quarter Finals of the Hong Kong Sevens winning their opening two games on Thursday.

The Kenyan girls started off their campaign with a 17-5 win over Papua New Guinea before whitewashing Mexico 40-0 to progress to the Quarters with a game against South Africa still in wait.

Kevin Wambua’s men will now look to topple the African rivals to top the group.

Against Papua New Guinea, Sheila Chajira dotted down Kenya’s first try of the match after settling down early, Chajira charging down under the posts after being set up by Doreen Renour. Janet Awino added in the extras for a 7-0 lead.

Papua New Guinea responded with an unconverted try after the break but were soon down to six after losing a player to the sin bin for a high tackle.

The Lionesses made the most of the two-minute numerical advantage crossing over the chalk with two unconverted tries from Remour and captain Philadelphia Olando to secure the result for Kenya.

In the second match, Wambua’s girls were in devastating mode, Chajira and Celestine Masinde striking a brace each with Kenya landing six tries, five of which were converted.

Janet ‘Shebesh’ Okello broke the deadlock for Kenya with Doreen Nziwa booting home the extras. The Lionesses continued mauling with Masinde and Chajira dotting one try each both converted by Awino for a 21-0 half time lead.

Wambua’s girls kept on their charge in the second half with Nziwa, Masinde and Chajire finishing off the job with a try each. Only one of them was not converted.