Mathare United back at the summit of KPL

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – Mathare United returned at the summit of the Kenyan Premier League table after seeing off cash-strapped Nakumatt FC 3-2 in a mid-week match hosted at the Ruaraka Ground on Wednesday.

The win saw Mathare sit on 20 points, one ahead of defending champions Gor Mahia, who have two games in hand as they prepare to face South African side SuperSport United in the CAF Confederation Cup playoff.

Mathare, who entered the clash after edging out Chemelil Sugar 1-0 on Monday, continued with their winning streak when they took an early lead through Cliff Nyakeya one minute after kick-off.

Nyakeya, who is on a scoring spree, perfectly connected inside the box from a Martin Ongori cross from the right flank, but a hard fighting Nakumatt restored parity from spot thanks to a well converted kick from experienced Donald Mosoti in the 22nd minute.

The two sides wasted chances for the last 20 minutes to half time with Mathare keeper Robert Mboya saving Clinton Kisyavuki shot while on the other end, Clifford Alwanga saw his overhead kick collected by the Nakumatt custodian, Franklin Mwenda.

Both sides headed to the break tied 1-1, but it is favourites Mathare United, who returned stronger in the second half, netting two more goals.

Two minutes into the second half time, Francis Omondi made Nakumatt pay for their defensive blunder when Mathare captain, George ‘Wise’ Owino was pushed down in the box by Mosoti for Omondi to convert the penalty, sending the keeper the wrong way.

In the 50th minute, Nyakeya could have grabbed a brace but he was denied by the right side of the post after the keeper was well beaten.

After missing several chances, Alwanga finally found the back of the net in the 57th minute with a super finish after smashing home from the inside foot having picked Ongori’s measured cross.

Nakumatt netted a second goal in the stoppage time courtesy of Donald Mosoti’s penalty. This is after Ongori fouled Kisyavuki for a high takle.

Nakumatt are placed at the relegation zone with six points, having won only one match, drawn three and lost five.