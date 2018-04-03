Ronaldo nets stunning bicycle kick in Juve rout

Shares

TURIN, Italy, Apr 3 – Cristiano Ronaldo scored an unbelievable overhead kick as Real Madrid beat Juventus 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

The Portugal international got the match off to the perfect start for Los Blancos when he moved in front of his marker to poke to ball into the net on three minutes.

But he saved his best until the 64th-minute when a cross was swung in and Ronaldo hit a beautiful acrobatic overhead kick into the corner of Gianluigi Buffon’s net.

Two minutes later Paulo Dybala was sent off for Juve after a high, late challenge sees him receive his marching orders.

And it got worse 18 minutes from time when Real left-back Marcelo played a one-two, charged into the area before beating Buffon and tapping into the net.

