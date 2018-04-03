Quins call for patience over rape claims as probe goes on

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 3 – Kenya Cup side Kenya Harlequin Rugby Club has confirmed that a formal complaint has been lodged and that the relevant authorities are investigating the matter over rape allegations leveled against two of their players.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Kenya Harlequin FC said, “The Kenya Harlequin Rugby Club is aware of grave allegations of sexual assault leveled against contracted players of the club. A formal complaint has been lodged and the relevant authorities are investigating the matter,” The statement read.

“As one of Kenya’s oldest and respected rugby club, we abide by a strict code of conduct that binds all players and officials of the club. Consequently, Kenya Harlequin Rugby Club has a zero tolerance policy on any form of sexual harassment,” the statement added.

“We call for patience and caution against speculation as the relevant authorities investigate the matter,” the statement concluded.

On Sunday, April 1, both the Kenya Rugby Union and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) said they have launched investigations over rape allegations.

“The @ODPP_KE treats information about rape very seriously. Be rest assured that the matter is being given due attention as matter of urgency. The @ODPP_KE has already got in touch with Kilimani DCIO CC @DCI_Kenya and action is being taken,” the ODDP official Twitter account posted on Monday afternoon in response to the issue.

Musician Wendy Kemunto made allegations on her Instagram page that a contracted Kenya Sevens player, who was part of the Victoria Sevens winning squad, was one of two rugby players who raped her during her birthday on February 10.

“The @ODPP_KE has already contacted the Victim and appropriate action is being taken in consultation with DCIO Kilimani cc @DCI_Kenya,” the ODPP office further tweeted under the hashtag #JusticeforKemunto.

In a separate statement, the Kenya Rugby Union said it had received the reports and would be reviewing the issue which is now in the hands of authorities.

“The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has been made aware of reports about alleged sexual misconduct involving a contracted Kenya Sevens player. The matter will be reviewed as soon as practicable by the KRU, in line with existing procedures for all contracted players,” KRU said in the statement.

“It is also important to note that with a report having been made to law enforcement authorities, the KRU cannot comment further about the allegations pending the outcome of investigations,” it further added.