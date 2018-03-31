You are here:

Gor edge out Vihiga to reclaim top spot

Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge lifts his fingers to the sky after scoring the winner/ PHOTO- Courtesy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – Champions Gor Mahia are back at the top of the Kenyan Premier League table after edging out Vihiga United 1-0 at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday.

Rwandese Jacques Tuyisenge scored the only goal in the 58th minute to topple Mathare United who had climbed at the summit after winning 1-0 over Chemelil Sugar on Friday.

In other results, Nzoia Sugar picked their third win of the season after beating Sony Sugar 1-0, Rangers thrashed Thika United 3-1, Bandari lost 1-0 away to Kakamega Homeboyz while Sofapaka whipped cash-strapped Nakumatt FC 2-0.

