Chager widens lead in Top Fry Classic

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – The third day of the Top Fry Classic Safari Rally saw three-time Kenya champion Baldev Chager widen his lead considerably.

Chager clung to the lead with a massive 16 minutes over Kabras Sugar Racing teammate Onkar Singh Rai.

After six stages of brilliant displays, Chager is ahead of the pack with a massive 16mimutes and 23 seconds ahead of Alastair Cavenagh who fought all day to safeguard the podium.

All that the F”lying Singh” (Chager) needs to do is to keep his cool in the remaining two days to lay his hands on the coveted title currently held by Raaji Bharij.

This year, the going has proved quite unforgiving for Bharij and Tundo who have seen the lead slip through their grapes. Day three of the event was concentrated in Laikipia County.

Porsche took the first three positions with oldie Geoff Bell coming in fourth in a Datsun 240Z.

Tejveer Rai, who is in the three car Porsche 911 team romped in fifth in a cumulative time of 7:34.55.2.

Safari veteran Frank Tundo is lying sixth in a Triumph TR7 having lost 8:24.20.2.

Frank, who has been rallying since 1972 and Bell who previously lived in Kenya before relocating to South Africa are among the oldies gracing this year’s event.

Andrew Soddal came in seventh in a time of 8:2541.2.

Rob Link is placed 8th ahead of former Kenya champion Aslam Khan.

Khan, also a veteran of Kenyan rallying and a former Classic Cup champion raced to safeguard 9th place.

Arusha industrialist Jayant Shah who is a former three times Kenya champion cams in 10th in 8:28.08.8.

It was a bitter pill for Carl Flash Tundo who couldn’t manage top 10.

Meanwhile, foreign crews continue to struggle with Bell in a Datsun being the first foreign crew in fourth.

The second leading foreigner is Jayant Shah of Tanzania in 10th.

Top 10 after Day 3

Baldev Singh Chager (Porsche 911)7:04.43.8hours Onlar Singh Rai (Porsche 911) 7:21.00.5

3.. Alastair Cavenagh (Porsche 911) 7:.27.19.3

Geoff Bell (Datsun 240Z) 7:28.20.9 Tejveer Rai (7:34.55.2 Frank Tundo (Triumph TR7) 8:2420 Andrew Siddall 8:25.41.1 Rob Link 8:26.36.0 Aslam Khan 8:27.02 Jayant Shah 8:28.08.8