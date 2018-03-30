Vihiga next, but Kerr’s sights on SuperSport

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30- Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr has hinted that he will once again rotate his squad as they travel to Kisumu to play Kenyan Premier League new boys Vihiga United on Saturday, his eyes cast on putting up a good show against SuperSport United.

The Kenyan champions face the South Africans on April 7 in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup play-off and with a continental phase group stage berth at stake, Kerr says he will most definitely put his focus on that.

K’Ogalo are still unbeaten in the league in six matches despite using a different starting 11 in almost all the games.

“We have had four players out on international duty who have come back on Thursday and above that we have that important fixture against SuperSport coming up. We have to look at everyone and the condition they are in but definitely we will need to give some players rest,” the tactician said.

He expects a tough duel against Vihiga who they will be facing for the first time.

“I don’t know much about them but just like everyone else, they will be coming in to beat Gor Mahia. We expect a tough game but it is a challenge to the players who will be fielded to go out there and get a result. They know what I expect of them,” the tactician further noted.

Kerr is still hurting from the narrow 1-0 loss to Esperance in the CAF Champions League, but the tactician hopes his players can take lessons from the tie to make it into the group stages of continental football for the first time in 24 years.

“We have to make sure we are ready focused and fit. The experience of the Esperance game will be vital for us. They (SuperSport) have had a squad together for a long time, the gap is massive but we have to go there believe in ourselves and get results,” Kerr opined.

SuperSport have not been in the best of forms locally and sit third from bottom on the log, three points off the relegation zone. It is this precarious situation Matsatsantsa find themselves in that makes it harder for Kerr to plan for the tie.

“They have a game against Polokwane on the 4th then they travel here on the 5th so you don’t really know whether the squad they will field is the same as the one that will play us. Also, you don’t really know what their priority is so it will not be easy to plan for them,” Kerr said.

“But SuperSport is a club I have known for a while and above all, it will be a very tough game. They are a big team, reached the final last year losing to TP Mazembe, but we should not be scared. Everyone didn’t give us a chance against Esperance but we went in and showed what we can do,” the tactician added.

Gor Mahia will make it into the group stages of the Confederation Cup if they win the home and away ties. This will guarantee them at least Sh15mn.