Iheanacho out with fractured hand

LAGOS, Nigeria, Mar 29- Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a broken hand while on international duty with Nigeria.

The 21-year-old started for the Super Eagles in the 1-0 friendly win against Poland at Stadion Miejski on Friday, but picked up the hand injury ahead of Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat to Serbia.

Iheanacho did not make the matchday squad for the Serbia clash at The Hive Stadium in London, where a brace from Aleksandar Mitrovic handed Nigeria a defeat.

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Roar confirmed the injury just before the Serbia game, and Leicester will assess the damage on Thursday when their striker returns to the club ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton.

“Unfortunately, we have one broken hand,” said Rohr, according to the Leicester Mercury. “This player cannot play. He has fractured the first metacarpal. This is Kelechi Iheanacho, so he will not be with us.”