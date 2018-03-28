Felmas named Sports Personality for Feb

Shares

MOMBASA, Kenya, Mar 28 – Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) forward Felmas Adhiambo Koranga has been named the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK)/StarTimes player of the month for February.

Koranga beat other eight athletes to the coveted gong including Winter Olympian, Sabrina Wanjiku, rugby ace, Darwin Mukidza of Kenya Commercial Bank, Tokyo Marathon champion, Dickson Chumba and Stacy Ndiwa who won the Athletics Kenya’s National Cross Country Championships.

Others were wheelchair tennis player, Jane Ndenga, Commonwealth Games Trials winner, Edward Zakayo, KPA men’s Most Valuable Player, Evans Letting, and 2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour 1500m winner, Beatrice Chepkoech.

The 22-year old Social Work and Community Development Student was unanimously voted for by the panel of journalists handling the prestigious monthly prizes sponsored by pay television channel, StarTimes.

The former Shimba Hills player led KPA to dethrone arch rivals, Equity Banks Hawks, from the 2017 Kenya Basketball Federation Women’s Premier League title whose curtains came down at Makande Gymnasium in Mombasa on February 24, 2018.

Koranga scored a game high 19 points to steer KPA to a 74-49 (20-09,23-17,18-6,25-5) win against Equity in the decisive Game Three.

Koranga was also named the league’s Most Valuable Player after steering her club to win the best of five play-off series with a 3-0 aggregate.

“It was a tough 2017 season. We played as a team. We were able to win the regional contest and post good results at the continental championships because of unity,” underlined Koranga who led KPA to retain the 2017 Fiba Africa Zone V Clubs Basketball Championships trophy at Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala, Uganda in December.

Koranga, who commanded KPA to a fifth place finish at the Fiba Africa Women’s Clubs Championships in Luanda, Angola, received the monthly reward at the Makande Hall in Mombasa on Wednesday.

“This is a great surprise, thank you StarTimes for being the sponsors and SJAK for considering me for this prize.

“This truly goes a long way to inspire and motivate me to work harder. It is also an inspiration to other basketball players to work hard,” she underscored.

The Nakuru based player walked away with a trophy, StarTimes 42-inch digital television set and KSh100, 000.

StarTimes Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Mr. Japheth Akhulia, said Koranga has a bright future in the game owing to her tender age and talent.

“StarTimes is glad to recognise Koranga’s ability in the discipline. This is meant to also inspire other players, especially girls, to take up sports which has both health and financial benefits as a career,” Akhulia emphasised.

“Star Times will always endeavour to encourage our sports men and women through these awards as a way of recognizing their dedicated efforts in the industry,” added Akhulia.

SJAK chairman, Chris Mbaisi, said the association ventured into the unique monthly awards to give non-football players a chance to be recognized.

“We are happy that these awards are already inspiring players to work hard to accomplish their aim.

“If you are an athlete, put more effort in your category. It is this extra effort that has seen Koranga being rewarded as a champion today,” Mbaisi stressed.