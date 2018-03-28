You are here:

In pictures: Kapenguria Heroes homecoming

West Pokot Traditional dancers receiving the Kapenguria Heroes team that stunned Gor Mahia Youth 3-0 in post match-penalties to lift the Boys Chapa Dimba NaSafaricom title. Photo/GERALD ANDERSON

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – They say a picture is worth a thousand words; here is how Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Boys champions Kapenguria Heroes were welcomed back home in a grand ceremony at their West Pokot County.

Kapenguria residents applauding the team along the Kapenguria town streets. Photo/GERALD ANDERSON
Kapenguria Heroes Traditional dancers breaking into a jig as the Kapenguria Heroes arrived at the border of West Pokot and Trans Nzoia. Photo/GERALD ANDERSON
Kapenguria Herors goal keeper Brian Lumumba who saved three penalties against Gor Mahia Youth greeting the officials from the West Pokot County assembly as well as MCAs. Photo/GERALD ANDERSON
Kapenguria Heroes players having a jig with traditional dances during their home coming in West Pokot.Photo/GERALD ANDERSON

Now in their home county, the convey cheered on the road side by the residents, then snailed through Psigrio before passing the busy Makutano all the way to Kapenguria Town before heading to Governor John Lonyangapuo’s office where they met another set of traditional dancers who sung and dance for the heroes.

Kapenguria Heroes in the convey. Photo/GERALD ANDERSON
Kapenguria Heroes with trophies in Kapenguria town. Photo/GERALD ANDERSON
Kapenguria Heroes showcasing the trophies after beating Gor Mahia Youth 3-0 in post-match penalties to lift the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Boys title. Photo/GERALD ANDERSON
Kapenguria residents turned up in large numbers to cheer the home team Kapenguria Heroes. Photo/GERALD ANDERSON
Kapenguria Heroes displaying the trophies to the residents. Photo/GERALD ANDERSON
Women lining up to welcome Kapenguria Heroes. Photo/GERALD ANDERSON
Kapenguria Heroes team heading to Makutano town which is the biggest center in Kapenguria. Photo/GERALD ANDERSON
West Pokot traditional dancers entertaining the new champions in town. Photo/GERALD ANDERSON
Kapenguria Heroes team at the West Pokot Governor’s office. Photo/GERALD ANDERSON
West Pokot traditional dancers. Photo/GERALD ANDERSON
West Pokot Traditional dancers entertaining the team. Photo/GERALD ANDERSON
West Pokot County Sports minister Emily Chepoghisho with the trophy. Photo/GERALD ANDERSON
West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo receiving the trohies. Photo/GERALD ANDERSON
