In pictures: Kapenguria Heroes homecoming

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – They say a picture is worth a thousand words; here is how Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Boys champions Kapenguria Heroes were welcomed back home in a grand ceremony at their West Pokot County.

Now in their home county, the convey cheered on the road side by the residents, then snailed through Psigrio before passing the busy Makutano all the way to Kapenguria Town before heading to Governor John Lonyangapuo’s office where they met another set of traditional dancers who sung and dance for the heroes.