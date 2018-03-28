Homeboyz pooled with Kabras for Nakuru 10s

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28- Defending champions Homeboyz RFC will face Kabras Sugar in the pool stages for this year’s edition of the Great Rift Nakuru 10-a-side tournament to be staged at the Nakuru Athletic Club this weekend.

Homeboyz return to their favourite hunting ground having downed Strathmore Leos 22-0 to win last year’s title.

Kabras who won the Challenge Trophy in the last edition will be hoping for a bouncing ground to console themselves just a week after losing the Kenya Cup final to KCB.

Head coach Charles Cardovillis says they will put in their best effort to ensure they pick silverware.

“We always enter a tournament to win and for us this will be another opportunity for us. We will of course make a few changes, give the boys who have not had much playing time this season an opportunity to show their worth and above all enjoy themselves,” Kabras said.

Also tagged into Pool A are Western Bulls and Makueni RFC.

Hosts Nakuru RFC will face Impala, Nondies and BlakBlad in Pool D while last year’s losing finalists Starthmore headline Pool B where they will square out with Mwamba, Nakuru based side Menengai Oilers and Kisii RFC.

KCB whose last visit to Nakuru was successful in the Prinsloo Sevens winning the Main Cup will be in Pool C where they tackle Kenya Harlequins, Mean Machine and Masinde Muliro University.

The first day on Friday will see various age grade and high school teams take part, including Sharmas rugby, the hosts Nakuru, New life, Baringo High, Nakuru Day among others.

Great Rift 10s pools

Div 1

Pool A: Homeboyz, Kabras, Western Bulls, Makueni

Pool B: Strathmore, Mwamba, Oilers, Kisii

Pool C: KCB, Quins, Machine, MMUST

Pool D: Nakuru, Impala, BlakBlad, Nondescript

Div II

Pool H:Kenya School of law, Nakuru II, Nothern Suburbs, Muranga

Pool G: KCA, Nakuru KITI, TUK, Egerton

Pool F:CUEA, Brumbies, Dagoretti Bulldogs, UOE

Pool E:USIU, Busia, Webuye, molo

Stand by: Comras, Laikipia University, KMTC Nakuru