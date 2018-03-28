Harambee Stars technical bench sent packing

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – After failing to win in their last two FIFA International friendly matches, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has sent packing the Harambee Stars technical bench with interim coach Stanley Okumbi ‘redeployed’ as the U20 head coach.

Harambee Stars, who are yet to jet in the country from Morocco where they played the two friendly matches, drew 2-2 against Comoros before losing 2-1 to lowly ranked Central African Republic.

Okumbi was named interim head coach after Belgian Paul Put resigned in February 19.

According to FKF communications director, Barry Otieno, the federation resorted to re-organise the technical bench so as to pave way for the new head coach set to be unveiled in May.

