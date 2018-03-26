Wanyama out of Stars’ CAR Tuesday friendly

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26- Harambee Stars will be without skipper Victor Wanyama when they face the Central African Republic (CAR) in the second of their two friendly matches in Marrakech, Morocco on Tuesday evening.

Wanyama played and scored from the penalty spot in the first friendly tie against Comoros on Saturday evening, but Capital Sport has learnt he has already travelled back to his North London base with Tottenham.

The club is said to have asked that Wanyama plays only one of the two friendly matches as he is still on the recovery path from a knee injury that kept him off action for close to four months.

His tactician Mauricio Pochettino has been using him mostly as a second half substitute in league matches while he has been a starter for the Argentine in the FA Cup matches.

For midfield duties, stand-in coach Stanley Okumbi will now look up to his elder brother MacDonald Mariga who came on as a second half substitute on Saturday, Johannah Omollo and Teddy Akumu.

Stars will hope for a better show against CAR having not played to expectation against a Comoros side ranked 132nd in the world.

Clifton Miheso who scored the equalizer for Stars against Comoros admits the team should have done better but hopes they can up their performance against CAR.

“I wasn’t really satisfied with the match because we should have won the game considering the number of chances we missed. We should have won that game by a big margin. But it’s a learning curve and I hope we can win the next match,” The Zambia based winger added.

He added; “We expect a tough match because at this stage, there is no easy team in Africa. Every game we face is tough and we have to perform.”

Stars are using the build up matches to prepare for their 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana in September at home.